Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Two to Roster

April 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive end Marquise Lawson-Greenwood and American linebacker Dreydon Hall.

Lawson-Greenwood (6-6, 260, Lincoln; born: April 1, 2000 in Philadelphia, PA) spent last year with the Southwest Kansas Storm (AFL), leading the league with 10 sacks in nine games. He transferred from California (PA) University to San Bernardino Valley College in 2021, recording 43 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two fumble recoveries in nine games for the Wolverines. He concluded his collegiate career at Lincoln.

Hall (6-1, 245, Harding; born: March 16, 2002 in Houston, TX) played four seasons at Harding University (2021-2024), recording 77 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 25 sacks, three pass breakups, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 49 games.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.