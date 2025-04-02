'Night Train' Josh Banks Announces Retirement

April 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - Former BC Lions defensive lineman Josh Banks announced his retirement from pro football on Wednesday morning.

Said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden: "Josh quickly became a respected leader on the field and in the locker room for us. He was a big part of turning our defence around in 2021 and will be missed. We wish him and his family the best moving forward."

After spending two seasons on the New York Giants practice squad (2017-18), the 'Night Train' originally signed with the Lions ahead of 2021 training camp and emerged as one of the more impressive defensive newcomers in Kamloops that year. In 64 regular season games across four seasons, Banks registered 57 defensive tackles and one sack. The run-stopper also suited up in five playoff contests between 2022 and 2024.

