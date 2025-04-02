Nic Demski and Tanner Cadwallader Recipients of Blue Bombers Community Service Awards

April 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are pleased to announce Nic Demski and Tanner Cadwallader as the latest recipients of the team's annual community service awards - the Ed Kotowich 'Good Guy Award' and the Cal Murphy 'Heart of a Legend Award.'

Demski has been saluted for the first time as the 2024 Kotowich award winner, recognizing the Blue Bombers player who has 'excellent football ability, is a leader in the locker room and shows outstanding effort in the community.'

The award was first presented in 1987 and is named after Ed Kotowich, who played for the Blue Bombers from 1955-61 and later served as an alderman, worked as a sportscaster, and coached the Winnipeg Rods while working with minor football programs in the city before his sudden death in 1986.

Demski led the Blue Bombers in receiving in 2024 with 76 receptions for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns, earning him a spot on the West Division All-Star Team for a fourth consecutive season. The Winnipegger and proud product of the University of Manitoba Bisons made numerous appearances on behalf of the club in 2024, including I Love to Read, the High School Leadership Conference, Blue & Gold Showcase, a northern trip to Thompson and Children's Hospital Holiday visit.

Cadwallader is the 2024 recipient of the Murphy award presented to the player who has shown 'outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the Canadian Football League and the community.' This award was first presented in 2001 and is named after long-time Blue Bombers head coach and GM Cal Murphy, a Winnipegger who worked with the club from 1983-86 and built Grey Cup champions in 1984, 1988 and 1990 and passed away in 2012.

A four-year Blue Bombers linebacker who was drafted by the club in 2020, Cadwallader finished with 16 special teams tackles in 2024 and now has 54 in his career, ranking him in the Top 20 in that department in franchise history.

Cadwallader was busy representing the club in the community through I Love to Read, the Blue & Gold Showcase, Children's Hospital Holiday Visit, the W Football Academy and Crunchers Night as well as with the team's involvement with the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre.

