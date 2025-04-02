Willington Previlon Comes to the Nest

April 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday the signing of American defensive lineman Willington Previlon through the 2026 season.

Previlon (6'5'', 287 lbs) spent three years at Rutgers University (2017-2019). Over 36 games, the 27-year-old recorded 71 defensive tackles, four sacks, and three pass deflections.

In 2019, he was awarded the Homer Hazel Trophy as his team's most valuable player.

The native of Orange, N.J. spent time in the NFL with Tampa Bay, Dallas, Green Bay, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh.

