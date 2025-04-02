RedBlacks Announce 2025 Theme Games, Flex Packages on Sale Now

OTTAWA - The countdown to the 2025 Canadian Football League season is on, and the Ottawa REDBLACKS have revealed this season's theme game schedule, with flex packages now on sale.

After taking part in the league's opening game in Saskatchewan, the REDBLACKS return to the nation's capital for their home opener on June 13, facing their divisional rival in the Montreal Alouettes on Friday Night Football. As fans in attendance celebrate the return of football, they'll also enjoy $6+HST Chop 'n' Cheers beverages pre-game, and a salute to the Canadian Armed Forces to kick off the season at Lansdowne.

The annual fan favourite Canada Day celebration will take place two weeks later, when the REDBLACKS host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday, June 29, in a rematch of last year's East Semi-Final. For the second straight year, the festivities will include a special musical performance set to rock the Stadium at TD Place before kickoff, and at halftime, with the night capped off by Canada Day fireworks.

Ottawa's matchup with the BC Lions on Friday, September 5 promises to be one of the year's most intense games, as the REDBLACKS host their first-ever Blackout Game. Fans are encouraged to paint the stadium black with their sharpest REDBLACKS attire, while also enjoying another Chop 'n' Cheers drink discount before kickoff. Halftime will be marked by a special drone show, and the fun will continue after the final whistle, with an after party inside the arena.

The Saturday, September 20 tilt versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is set for the annual Family Day Game, with fun for fans of all ages. The party will get started early at the RNation Tailgate from 12pm - 3pm, and $10+HST drink deals prior to kickoff. It promises to be a fun afternoon for RNation's younger fans as well; with face painters, balloon artists, mascots, and more around the stadium all day.

Ottawa's regular season finale against the Alouettes on Saturday, October 18 is not only the team's Fan Appreciation Game, but also the Rivalry Game, in the back half of the home-and-home with Montreal that kicks off on Thanksgiving Monday. It's another afternoon featuring the RNation Tailgate, and $10+HST drinks, with giveaways and surprises throughout the game as the REDBLACKS express their appreciation to the best fans in the CFL.

Flex packages for the 2025 REDBLACKS season are on sale now, with fans being able to choose the package that works best for them in a set of either three or five games. Visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/flex-packs/ for more info.

