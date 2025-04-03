Premier Lacrosse League 2025 College Draft Presented by Q-Collar Scheduled for May 6 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced today that the 2025 PLL College Draft presented by Q-Collar, will be held on Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively streaming on ESPN+. Chris Cotter will host the College Draft, live from ESPN's Bristol headquarters, and will be joined by ESPN lacrosse analysts Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle.

"The 2025 PLL Draft is all about the best college lacrosse players taking their game to the next level," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the PLL. "This class is stacked with skill, versatility, and creativity-the traits that define the modern game. With the draft just weeks away, every team is locked in, ready to land the players who can help them win championships. We're excited to welcome these future stars to the League."

The 2025 PLL College Draft is presented by Q-Collar, the exclusive Brain Injury Protection Partner of the PLL since 2022. Worn by PLL stars Brennan O'Neil, Marcus Holman, Michael Sowers, Rob Pannell, as well as many top draft prospects, studies show Q-Collar safely and effectively helps protect the brain from effects of repetitive head impacts.

"We are honored to continue our sponsorship of the Premier Lacrosse League Draft and help welcome the next generation of players into the league," said Suzanne Williams, VP, Sports Marketing for Q30. "We cannot wait to see the impact this draft class has in continuing to grow the sport and will be rooting for them as they are rewarded for everything they've put into the game and transition to the pro ranks."

The draft will consist of four rounds. In total, 32 collegiate athletes will be drafted to PLL teams. Premier Lacrosse League President and Co-founder, Paul Rabil will announce each teams' draft picks alongside the PLL's VP of Lacrosse, Rachael DeCecco. Coaches and general managers will be live in-studio, submitting their picks and navigating potential trades.

The Philadelphia Waterdogs have the first overall pick, with the California Redwoods picking second and third overall. Draftees will be eligible to join their PLL teams as their college seasons conclude and will report to PLL training camp over Memorial Day Weekend. Many will compete in the NCAA Tournament throughout the month of May across ESPN networks.

For more information about the 2025 College Draft, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/draft-central.

