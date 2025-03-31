Scigliano Extended for Two Seasons

March 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have extended goaltender Frank Scigliano's contract for two more seasons.

GM Derek Keenan locked up his netminder through the 25/26 and 26/27 NLL season, keeping the Coquitlam product in green.

"Obviously, a super easy decision on my end. This is somewhere I want to be, and I've always felt wanted, especially right from the start when I came over from San Diego," said Scigliano. "The team is playing well, we're young and I'm eager to fit in at any capacity, be a leader here and the backbone of this team."

The 33-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his 13-year career, posting a league-leading 9.95 goals against average and a save percentage of .787.

"The travel is easy, the team is great, the organization has been great from the top down," added Scigliano. "We want to try and keep this team together as long as we can and being able to show that we're eager to stay here. Hopefully other players join suit as well going forward."

Saskatchewan picked up the 6'4 netminder in a deal with San Diego, that sent Kyle Rubisch and two draft picks to the Seals. The Rush haven't had a goaltender play the majority of minutes for three straight seasons since Evan Kirk did so between 2018-2020.

Next up, the Saskatchewan Rush are back on Co-op Field in six days when the Calgary Roughnecks come to SaskTel Centre for a 7:00PM start on Friday, April 4th.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 31, 2025

Scigliano Extended for Two Seasons - Saskatchewan Rush

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.