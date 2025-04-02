Gotham FC Captain Tierna Davidson out for Season

April 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Club captain and defender Tierna Davidson suffered a torn ACL in her left knee during Friday's match in Houston, Gotham FC announced Wednesday.

Davidson will be placed on the NWSL's season-ending injury list.

"We are heartbroken for Tierna," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations at Gotham FC. "Our club will do everything we can to support her through this recovery and rehabilitation process. We know she will come back stronger than ever."

Davidson, 26, joined Gotham FC ahead of the 2024 NWSL season and has made 22 appearances for the club, including starting all three matches this season. The California native was voted club captain by her teammates prior to the 2025 campaign.

At the international level, Davidson was named the 2018 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year and won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with the U.S. Women's National Team a year later. Last summer, she claimed the gold medal with the U.S. at the 2024 Summer Olympics. She has made 65 appearances for the national team.

