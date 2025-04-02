Uniting LA Through Soccer & Community Impact

April 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







At Angel City FC, we're redefining what it means to be a purpose-driven sports club. Through our 10% Sponsorship Model, we ensure that every partnership goes beyond the pitch and into the heart of the Los Angeles community.

For every sponsorship deal we sign, 10% is reinvested directly into community programs that empower youth, women, and marginalized groups. This model allows us to drive meaningful change, whether it's increasing access to sports, funding mentorship programs, or supporting initiatives that create more opportunities for underrepresented communities.

By aligning corporate partnerships with purpose, we're not just building a winning team on the field- we're investing in the future of Los Angeles.

Because impact isn't just part of what we do- it's who we are.

This season, Angel City FC and DoorDash will donate $1,000 for every goal scored to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation as part of the Goals That Give initiative.

On Saturday, March 8, ACFC provided an exclusive experience at BMO Stadium to youth athletes impacted by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Youth athletes had the opportunity to watch Angel City play a scrimmage at BMO Stadium before getting a post-match photo and meet-and-greet/autograph session with players.

All participating athletes received ACFC swag, including an ACFC jersey and a brand new soccer ball, to replace items lost in the fires.

You can get involved in the community at our upcoming community event on April 19 with DENA Heals.

In the wake of the devastating January fires, Angel City Football Club launched "Seats of Strength," a season-long ticketing initiative to bring comfort, gratitude, and joy to those affected and those who have bravely stepped up in response.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.