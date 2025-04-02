Gotham FC Statement on March 23 Fan Incident

April 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - Following reports of an incident during our March 23 match vs. the Orlando Pride, Gotham FC conducted a thorough investigation in collaboration with the NWSL, staff and stadium security. We interviewed numerous witnesses, including fans and stadium, team and league personnel, and reviewed stadium security footage and security logs. The club found that a fan violated the NWSL Fan Code of Conduct. As such, Gotham FC has revoked their season tickets, and the fan has been banned from future Gotham FC matches and events.

Threatening, abusive or discriminatory behavior or language of any kind has no place at Gotham FC events. Our club and the NWSL are committed to creating a welcoming, safe and enjoyable matchday experience for all players, staff and fans.

Fans attending our games are encouraged to report inappropriate behavior via RavenEye, an encrypted text message service that links directly to our stadium's incident management and reporting platform and is available for all home matches. The text line is 973-566-5001. This number can also be found at Guest Services on the Plaza at Gate B and in all bathrooms around the stadium.

