San Diego Wave FC Community Relations March Spotlight

April 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC continues to dedicate time and resources to its wonderful community. Read more about our latest community projects and sign up here to volunteer for future events.

Wednesday, March 12 - San Diego Wave defender Trinity Armstrong spent the day in Kaiser Permanente's pediatric department to brighten the patients' days and support their families.

Thursday, March 13 - Our community team along with our partners at Soapy Joe's, volunteered with S.T.E.P. (Support the Enlisted Project) to sort through donations, help prepare for upcoming events, and organize areas in the warehouse.

Sunday, March 16 - San Diego Wave joined Angel City to support the Los Angeles community after the devastating fires that affected Southern California in January. The Club supported Angel City's "Seats of Strength" initiative which allows fans to purchase tickets to a home game at BMO Stadium for first responders and those impacted by the fires. Ahead of the match, both teams took the field wearing "LA Strong" t-shirts for the national anthem. Additionally, the Wave's match kits featured limited-edition San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) patches on the back of the players' jerseys.

Also on Sunday, March 16, Wave FC teamed up with One of Us Sports Bar, San Diego's first women's sports bar that is set to open in September 2025, to host a watch party for the 2025 NWSL season kickoff. The watch party took place at 619 Spirits North Park for fans to support the Wave in the first march of the season against Angel City.

Tuesday, March 25 - The community relations team took part in securing the Wave's Adopt-A-Highway site location by completing its safety orientation ahead of the first litter removal event planned for May.

Friday, March 28 - Our San Diego Wave staff visited Station 39 for the Club's monthly visit to provide lunch and spend time with the incredible firefighters in the SDFD.

Join our Community Team

Sign up to become a volunteer and help us support the community in San Diego.

