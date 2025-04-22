Skyforce Alumnus in the 2025 NBA Playoffs

April 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







As the 2025 NBA Playoffs kicks off this weekend, we take a look at 14 former Skyforce players are competing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy this summer. Eight players from the Miami HEAT have spent time with the Skyforce, while the other six players are from six different organizations.

DUNCAN ROBINSON, MIAMI HEAT

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2018-19

2024-25 Splits : 11.0 points on 43.7 FG% (39.3 3P%), 2.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists per 24.1 minutes in 74 appearances

Robinson is the most prolific and widely known Skyforce alumni on this list, as his improbable journey from DIII to DI and the G League led him to a multi-year contract with the HEAT and now seven years of NBA service and has become the franchise's all-time leading three-point maker, with 1,202.

He earned NBA G League All-Rookie Team, All-NBA G League Third Team and Midseason All-NBA G League Western Conference Team honors in 2018-19 with the Force. Robinson averaged 21.4 points on 51.4 percent shooting (48.3 percent from deep), 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per 36.9 minutes a game.

Duncan has played in 74 games this season, which is second most in his career, and he's now shot over 39.0 3P% in two consecutive seasons, as well.

Robinson posted eight points and three rebounds in Saturday's game one loss to Cleveland, as the HEAT prepare for game two on Wednesday at 6:30 PM CST.

KEL'EL WARE, MIAMI HEAT

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2024-25

2024-25 Splits : 9.3 points on 55.4 FG%, 7.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.1 blocks per 22.2 minutes in 64 appearances

The 15th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has been a key contributor to the HEAT, especially down the stretch to help the team reach the NBA playoffs.

Ware played in two games on assignment this season with the Force - and dominated, with an average of 18.5 points on 55.2 FG%, 10.0 rebounds. 2.5 assists and 3.5 blocks (two double doubles). Kel'el has started 36 games for the HEAT this season, and is averaging a double-double in those games, with 10.8 points and 10.0 rebounds.

He posted 12 points and eight rebounds in the win-or-go-home NBA Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks last week.

NIKOLA JOVIC, MIAMI HEAT

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2022-24

2024-25 Splits : 10.7 points on 45.6 FG% (37.1 3P%), 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists per 25.1 minutes in 46 appearances

The 27th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has seen a career year, after spending his first two seasons back-and-forth on assignment in Sioux Falls.

In parts of two seasons, Jovic averaged 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per 19 games, and helped the Skyforce make back-to-back playoff appearances.

Before an injury that kept him sidelined from late February to the playoffs, Jovic was playing his best basketball, where he had a six-game stretch of double figures off the bench (all but one 14+ points) in February.

KESHAD JOHNSON, MIAMI HEAT

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2024-25

2024-25 Splits : 17.6 points on 51.5 FG%, 8.3 rebounds. 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals per 35.1 minutes (32 appearances in the NBA G League)

Johnson and the HEAT takes a crack at the NBA Playoffs in a rookie season that saw six assignments to Sioux Falls.

Showtime dominated the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season, leading to his two-way contract being converted to a standard ahead of the NBA G League regular season. He averaged 21.2 points on 54.9 FG% and 8.2 rebounds to help guide the Skyforce to the Showcase Cup championship.

In the regular season finale, Johnson poured in 17 points, eight rebounds, one assists and two steals for the HEAT. In the previous game, he added 10 points on 4-5 FGA, as well.

PELLE LARSSON, MIAMI HEAT

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2024-25

2024-25 Splits : 4.6 points on 43.8 FG%, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals per 14.2 minutes in 55 appearances

Larsson was the first second round pick for the Miami HEAT since 2019. He played in the fourth most NBA games of second round picks this season, behind Jaylen Wells (Memphis), Jamal Shead (Toronto) and Kyle Filipowski (Utah).

He appeared in one game for the Skyforce this season - on the road at Austin on February 2nd. He came in and made an impact, going for 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Larsson is coming off a stretch in late March where he had 14+ points in thee straight games, and secured a career-high 16 points on April 2nd against the Boston Celtics.

DRU SMITH, MIAMI HEAT

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2021-23, 2024-25

2024-25 Splits : 6.2 points on 50.8 FG% (53.3 3P%), 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists. 1.5 steals per 19.2 minutes in 14 appearances

Smith was ready for a breakout season before a season ending injury in December, as he was on pace to post career highs in all major stat categories in year four of his professional career.

In parts of two seasons playing with Sioux Falls, Dru secured 13.9 points on 47.2 FG%, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals per 30.8 minutes in 48 games.

Before his injury, Smith posted 11+ points in four-of-five games and had six steals in the fifth game, as well. (Smith, Christopher and Stevens are ineligible for playoff minutes due to their two-way contracts.)

JOSH CHRISTOPHER, MIAMI HEAT

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2023-25

2024-25 Splits : 23.5 points on 44.3 FG%, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.1 steals per 35.9 minutes (36 appearances in the NBA G League)

Christopher had a historic season in Sioux Falls highlighted by All-NBA G League Winter Showcase First Team and championship run, Player of the Month for December and All-NBA G League Third Team honors.

He tied the NBA G League record for points during the Tip-Off Tournament (449) and broke a Skyforce franchise record for consecutive games of 20+ points, with 14 (30+ in five of his last seven games).

In the regular season finale, Christopher had 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks. He appeared in 14 games for Miami this season, averaging 2.0 points per 5.0 minutes.

ISAIAH STEVENS, MIAMI HEAT

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2024-25

2024-25 Splits : 12.8 points on 45.1 FG%, 3.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals per 36.9 minutes (33 appearances in the NBA G League)

After a successful summer of being the floor general of the Miami HEAT's Summer League team, Stevens continued his momentum into an NBA Call-Up.

He secured the most double doubles by a guard during the Tip-Off Tournament, with 10, and broke the NBA G League record for assists during the Tip-Off Tournament (and the timeframe of the season prior to it being the Tip-Off Tournament).

Stevens played in three games for the HEAT this season, with the most recent being on April 2nd against the Boston Celtics.

MALIK BEASLEY, DETROIT PISTONS

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2016-17

2024-25 Splits : 16.3 points on 43.0 FG% (42.0 3P%), 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals per 27.8 minutes (82 appearances)

Beasley has now made the NBA Playoffs in his last four seasons, this time with the resurgent Pistons. He saw an uptick in points per game of over five from a season ago, and his 16.3 this season is his second highest of his career. Beasley finished second for the 3PM crown this season, with 319, just one short of Anthony Edwards. He's the only player in the top-four to shoot over 40% from deep.

Skyforce fans still remember Beasley scoring at a high clip on Heritage Court, as he delivered 18.9 points on 45.8-percent shooting and added 7.6 rebounds per game. The Force was 12-4 in the 16 games he played in that season.

The Pistons earned their first playoffs victory since 2008 on Monday night, and return home 1-1 for game three on Thursday. Beasley netted 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in game one against the Knicks.

DERRICK JONES JR., LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2017-18

2024-25 Splits : 10.1 points on 52.6 FG%, 3.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.0 steals per 24.3 minutes (77 appearances)

Much like Beasley, Jones Jr. has made a consistent run at postseason play (six-straight seasons). After helping the Dallas Mavericks reach the NBA Finals last season, Jones, Jr. made the jump to the Los Angeles Clippers this season and helped the team reel off eight-straight wins heading to the NBA Playoffs (17-4 in their last 21 games).

His time in Sioux Falls featured significant boosts in his offensive numbers across the board as he averaged career-highs with 19.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting over 35 percent form beyond the arc.

The Clippers earned a wire-to-wire victory to even the series against the Denver Nuggets at one-apiece on Sunday night, as Jones Jr. has contributed 10 points and six rebounds off the bench. Los Angeles and Denver face off for game three on Thursday evening at 9:00 PM CST.

GABE VINCENT, LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2019-20

2024-25 Splits : 6.4 points per game on 40.0 FG%, 1.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals per 21.2 minutes (72 appearances)

Vincent has helped the Lakers reach their best postseason seeding (third in the West) since their 2020 NBA Championship, playing in the most games of his career, after missing a good chunk of last season due to injury.

During the 2019-20 season, Vincent appeared in 11 games with the Skyforce, averaging 16.4 points per game and guiding the Force to a 9-2 record in that span. Vincent was later awarded NBA G League Most Improved Player honors (first ever recipient in Skyforce history) for his efforts. He would go on to play the 2020-21 season on a two-way contract, as well, before signing a multi-year deal with the HEAT. He joined the Lakers ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Vincent played 25 minutes in game one, as the Lakers look to even the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight (Tuesday) at 9:00 PM CST.

JAMAREE BOUYEA, MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2022-24

2024-25 Splits : 18.7 points on 50.9 FG%. 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists. 1.8 steals, 1.1 blocks per 33.8 minutes (32 appearances in the NBA G League)

Bouyea inked a two-way deal with Milwaukee on March 4th after another stellar season of play in the NBA G League, as he averaged over 17-plus points in three-of-four professional seasons. Despite his most recent NBA Call-Up, any two-way player is inactive for the playoffs.

He earned All-NBA G League Second Team and All-NBA G League Rookie Team for his play in 2022-23, as he helped guide Sioux Falls to the Western Conference Finals. During his last season in Sioux Falls, Bouyea earned three NBA Call-Ups, while also helping put the Force in the playoffs for a second-straight season. In 62 career games with Sioux Falls, Bouyea averaged 17.2 points on 48.9 FG%, 5.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

Bouyea got the start in the Bucks' final regular season game, going off for 15 points on 5-10 FGA, three rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in the winning effort.

Milwaukee looks to even the series against the Indiana Pacers tonight, with tip-off slated for 6:00 PM CST.

DREW PETERSON, BOSTON CELTICS

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2023-24

2024-25 Splits : 2.2 points on 41.5 FG%, 1.5 rebounds. 0.5 assists per 7.4 minutes (25 appearances)

The 2024 NBA Champion got his professional start in Sioux Falls and has thrived in the Boston Celtics development program ever since. He helped guide the Maine Celtics to the 2024 NBA G League Finals, plus another playoff berth this season on a two-way contract.

Peterson averaged 20.0 points on 44.2 FG%, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per 35.2 minutes in 15 regular season games for Maine. He played in 13 Tip-Off Tournament games for the Skyforce in 2023-24, averaging 23.0 points on 66.7 FG% (60.0 3P%), 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals per 40.7 minutes in his final five games to earn an NBA Call-Up with Boston.

Like Bouyea, Peterson is ineligible for playing time in the playoffs. The Celtics look to go up 2-0 on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, with tip-off at 6:00 PM CST.

ZYON PULLIN, MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Tenure in Sioux Falls : 2024-25

2024-25 Splits : 15.0 points on 50.8 FG%, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals per 28.7 minutes (34 appearances in the NBA G League)

Pullin helped push the Skyforce to the 2024 Winter Showcase Championship and earned a two-way contract with the Grizzlies just weeks later.

In six regular season games for Sioux Falls, Pullin averaged 24.8 points on 53.5 FG% (42.4 3P%), 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, two double doubles and a 37-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist triple double (highest scoring triple double in Skyforce history, fourth highest in NBA G League history). He would go on to play 11 games with the Memphis Hustle on transfer, but ended his season with an injury.

Pullin is ineligible for postseason play, but Memphis looks to even its series with the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, at 6:30 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 22, 2025

Skyforce Alumnus in the 2025 NBA Playoffs - Sioux Falls Skyforce

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.