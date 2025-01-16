Gold Earns a Dominant Victory over the Raptors 905 127-109

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (4-5) earned an 18 point victory over the Raptors 905 (5-3) 127-109. The Gold had a slow start in the first quarter, trailing by 12 points, however; in the second quarter the Gold did not only gain the lead, but it was held and extended by as much as 34 points. The Gold's shots were connecting well from multiple places on the court making 76.9% from the free throw line, 32.6% from beyond the arc and 47.1% from the field. The 905 shot 72.2%, 31.3% and 40.2%. The Gold took advantage of the 9 turnovers for the 905, contributing to 16 of their points. The Gold gave up 10 for 13 points.

All three Two-Way players for the Gold had notable performances for the Gold tonight. Two-Way player Trey Alexander was the lead scorer with 30 points and 8 assists. Alexander had 25 of those points in the first half alone. Two-Way player Spencer Jones contributed 18 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Two-Way player PJ Hall recorded the first of three double-doubles for the team tonight with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists, tallying his 8th consecutive double-double. Gabe McGlothan came off the bench hot with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists. Charles Bediako recorded the third double-double, playing aggressively under the basket with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks. Ithiel Horton also recorded points in the double-digits with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Ja'Kobe Walter had a standout game for the 905 recording 20 points and 6 rebounds. Jonathan Mogbo didn't trail far behind recording a double-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. Two-Way player Ulrich Chomche played well defensively with 14 points and 6 blocks. Kennedy Chandler came off the bench to record an additional 13 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Two-Way player A.J. Lawson also recorded points in the double digits with 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Grand Rapids Gold will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina to face off against the Greensboro Swarm Saturday January 18th at 7pm. The game can be seen live on NBAGLeague.com.

