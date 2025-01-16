Remix Win in Overtime Thriller against Hustle

January 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Southaven, Miss. - The Rip City Remix stunned the Memphis Hustle at Landers Center on Wednesday night in their first overtime game of the season. The Hustle held the lead for most of the game, beginning early in the fourth quarter until under the last minute of regulation.

The Hustle led by as many as nine points with just over five minutes remaining in the final frame. The Remix responded by going on a 13-4 run to tie the game with 40 seconds left, as Taze Moore earned a three-point play after being fouled on a lay-up.

The Hustle came out with a quick three-point advantage in the overtime period before Two-Way player Bryce McGowens scored all seven points for Rip City in the overtime period, including three free throws and an alley-oop to end the game and reach the target score.

McGowens led the Remix with a game-high 36 points, earning 12-23 field goals and going 8-8 at the line, along with four rebounds and one blocked shot. Center Alex Reese followed with a 21-point performance and earned 10 rebounds and five blocks. Taze Moore contributed 19 points, a team-high nine assists, eight rebounds and three blocks. Igniting a spark from the bench, James Bouknight provided 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Henri Drell earned a double-double in the victory, logging 15 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

For Memphis, Zyon Pullin (23 points, six rebounds and four assists) and Armando Bacot (20 points, six rebounds four assists) led the team in scoring.

NEXT UP

The Rip City Remix will face the Memphis Hustle once more for the second game of a back-to-back series tomorrow Thursday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. PT. Fans can stream the game on ESPN+ and follow along on social media @RipCityRemix for updates.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.