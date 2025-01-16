Skyforce Set to Wear Specialty Jerseys in Partnership with Special Olympics South Dakota

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced that the team will wear specialty jerseys in partnership with Special Olympics South Dakota for a fourth consecutive year. Sioux Falls will sport these jerseys during their matchup against the Memphis Hustle on January 25 at 7:00 PM CT.

First PREMIER Bank/Bankcard has partnered with the Skyforce and Special Olympics South Dakota to be the presenting sponsor of the game.

"We are once again excited to partner with an amazing organization like Special Olympics," Skyforce president Mike Heineman said. "It will be great to have so many special Olympic athletes in the Sanford Pentagon and the jerseys are going to be amazing!"

These jerseys feature a vibrant red base with bold accents of gold and white, representing a dynamic and energetic design. A Special Olympics charity logo in white is positioned beneath the player number. The shorts, also red, include white side panels and gold accents, with a subtle team logo near the hem. Additional details, like color references and font styles, emphasize the design's cohesive and professional aesthetic.

"PREMIER and our employees have actively supported the Special Olympics of South Dakota since 1988," says First PREMIER Bank CEO Dana Dykhouse. "We will always take advantage of the opportunity to support this worthy cause, whether with our time or by raising money with another community partner like the Sioux Falls Skyforce."

The jerseys can be bid on online in advance to the game through DASH. The jersey auction is live until 8:30PM on Saturday the 25th. Tickets are for the game can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Skyforce office (2131 S. Minnesota Ave).

About Special Olympics South Dakota

Through the power of sports, people with intellectual disabilities discover new strengths and abilities, skills, and success. SOSD athletes find joy, confidence, and fulfillment-on the field and in life.

The Mission of Special Olympics South Dakota is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children (8 years and older) and adults with ID, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

"Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." - Athlete Oath.

For more information about Special Olympics South Dakota, including its vision, philosophies, history and funding, visit the SDSO website at https://sosd.org/our-mission-history.html.

