Hustle Lose Regular Season Home Opener to Rip City Remix

January 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (1-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 132128 in overtime by the Rip City Remix in the regular season home opener at Landers Center.

Zyon Pullin paced Memphis with 23 points, six rebounds and three steals. Armando Bacot scored 20 points, making six 3-pointers. Lucas Williamson totaled 19 points and four steals. On assignment from the Grizzlies, GG Jackson II tallied 18 points. Race Thompson added 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Bryce McGowens led the Remix with 36 points. Alex Reese contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds. James Bouknight and Taze Moore scored 19 points each. Henri Drell totaled 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Memphis opened the game on a 22-13 run and led by as many as 10 points in the second half. The Remix closed the fourth quarter on a 13-6 run to force overtime with a target score of 132. Memphis scored the first three points of the extra period, but Rip City went on a 7-0 run to secure the overtime victory.

Rip City outscored Memphis 58-38 in the paint. Memphis shot 41.5 percent from beyond the arc, making 22 3-pointers. Memphis outscored the Remix 24-17 on the fast break.

The teams will complete the back-to-back set tonight, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at Landers Center.

