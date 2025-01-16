Wisconsin Herd Partners with Winnebago County Solid Waste to Support Winnebago Waterways

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will wear specialty Go Green recycling jerseys presented by Winnebago County Solid Waste on Jan. 25 with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Winnebago Waterways Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance.

The uniform features wordmark depicting recycled paper on the shorts and jersey. The shorts showcase the message; "Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle" around the waistband with the NBA Go Green logo at the center. The overall background of the jersey displays green recycling logos paired with green leaves. Arrows from the recycling logo are placed along the trim of the jersey and shorts.

"We are excited to partner with the Wisconsin Herd to raise awareness for Winnebago Waterways and their vital work protecting and improving water quality in our community," said a spokesperson from Winnebago County Solid Waste Management. "At the Solid Waste Department, we understand the interconnectedness of environmental health, and clean water is foundational to a sustainable future. The jersey designs are eye-catching and offer an opportunity to engage the community in our local recycling and sustainability efforts."

These game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online at https://herdgogreen.givesmart.com now until Feb. 1 at noon. Proceeds benefit the Winnebago Waterways Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance which facilitates regional coordination and implementation of restoration and protection efforts for the Winnebago Lakes and surrounding watersheds.

