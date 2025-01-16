Charge Lend a Helping Hand

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge are pairing up with Cleveland Clinic Children's for their first ever Cleveland Clinic Children's Game this Sunday, January 19 at 2:00 p.m. against the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons).

The patients at Cleveland Clinic Children's got a chance to leave their mark, stamping their own handprints on the Charge's specially designed jersey to go along with the signature Cleveland Clinic Children's hands. Fans will be able to bid on Sunday's game-worn jerseys with all proceeds benefitting Cleveland Clinic Children's. The jerseys will not be the only fundraising opportunity for fans to participate in. Even if you are not at the game, you can support the hospital through the 50/50 raffle.

Not to be left out, fans hands will get a warm gift too as the first 1,500 at the game will receive tech gloves from 4imprint.

Throughout the game, the Charge will be highlighting and honoring not only those who have received treatment from the Cleveland Clinic, but their healthcare workers and doctors as well.

