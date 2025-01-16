Jordan Hall Notches Triple-Double in Electric 20-Point Win

January 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, took down the Birmingham Squadron in an electric 129-109 win on Wednesday night. Windy City guard Jordan Hall notched his first professional triple-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell led all scorers with 31 points, going 12-19 from the field and sinking five threes.

Windy City center David Muoka tallied his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Muoka also added a season-high five blocks to his stat sheet. Rookie forward Marcus Domask logged his fourth 20+ performance of the season with 21 points (9-14 FG).

With only nine players active, the Bulls faced the Squadron short-handed. Liddell and Squadron guard Izaiah Brockington traded buckets the first quarter in an evenly matched effort. In the second, Windy City shut down Birmingham's offensive scheme, holding them to a game-low 27.3% from the field, and entered the break up by 20. The second half saw the Bulls shooting their best with Domask, Muoka, and Liddell racking up 13, 12, and 11 points respectively. A perfect punctuation on the win came from Windy City guard Jordan Jackson, who slammed a fast-break running dunk with under four minutes to play.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Antonio Reeves, on assignment with Birmingham, led the Squadron in scoring with 27 points, with 15 coming from five made threes. Squadron guard Lester Quinones contributed 24 points and tied Windy City's Jordan Hall for a game-high four steals.

With the win, Windy City rises to 5-4 in the regular season, while the Squadron fall to 2-5.

The Bulls return to the floor this Saturday to face the Westchester Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7pm CT and the game will be broadcast on CHSN+ and NBAGLeague.com.

