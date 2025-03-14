Birmingham Falls to Santa Cruz at Home

March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the visiting Santa Cruz Warriors, 113-100, at Legacy Arena at the BJCC Friday night.

Birmingham (11-18) was led in scoring by 25 points from two-way player Keion Brooks Jr., while fellow two-way guard Lester Quinones recorded his second consecutive double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

Jalen Crutcher added in 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting for the Squadron and guard Davon Reed led the Birmingham bench in scoring with 13 points. Reed also led the Squadron in rebounding with nine.

Braxton Key led all scorers with 26 points for the visiting Warriors (15-12) and forward Jackson Rowe notched a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Birmingham trailed by one after the third quarter, but Santa Cruz outscored the Squadron 31-19 for the 13-point victory.

The Squadron's final home contest of the 2024-25 campaign is slated for Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC as Birmingham and Santa Cruz rematch on My68 and NBAGLeague.com. The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a pack of Squadron trading cards and fans will be invited to stay postgame for a full-team autograph session.

