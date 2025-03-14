Legends Drop High-Scoring Battle to Stars

March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends fell to the Salt Lake City Stars 138-130 in a fast-paced matchup Friday night at Comerica Center.

The Legends saw a standout performance from Jazian Gortman, who led all scorers with 33 points while adding eight assists and four steals. Zhaire Smith followed with 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, while Jarod Lucas added 22 points, knocking down five three-pointers. Max Fiedler anchored the paint with a game-high 13 rebounds, and Teafale Lenard Jr. had a career-high five blocks to go along with 16 points.

The Stars were paced by Isaiah Thomas with 30 points and six assists, while Oscar Tshiebwe put up 20 rebounds and 22 points. Salt Lake City took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Legends 39-37 and maintained their lead down the stretch to secure the win.

The Legends will look to bounce back tomorrow in the second game of the series, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. CT at Comerica Center.

