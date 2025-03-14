Motor City Responds With A Victory Over Capital City

DETROIT, Mich. - After a defeat on their home court in their previous matchup with the Capital City Go- Go (17-10), the Motor City Cruise (15-12) were able to respond with a 118-109 win. With seven regular season games remaining, the Cruise have moved up to the seventh seed and remain just 0.5 games out of the playoffs.

The hometown, Detroit native, John Ukomadu played tremendously on the defensive end with a career high of five blocks. Ukomadu finished with 17 points (all second half) after shooting 7-12 from the floor (3-6 3PT). The local tryout also finished with five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 33.5 minutes. Daniss Jenkins was the leading scorer with 21 points after knocking down a total of seven field goals. Malik Hall shot perfectly from the floor (5-5) to score 12 points off the bench. As a team, the Motor City Cruise finished shooting 57.6% from the floor and blocked eight shots in the game. The Motor City defense also caused 20 turnovers, while they played smart basketball with only allowing eight on the offensive end.

All starters for Capital City finished with double-digits points, with former Detroit Pistons guard Jaylen Nowell leading the way with 28 points in the game. Kira Lewis Jr. followed with 15 after knocking down a trio of three-point field goals.

The Motor City Cruise will continue their homestand and face the Cleveland Charge on Sunday, March 16 at 1 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on The PREP (https://theprepsports.com/) or through Roku. Tickets for all Cruise home games can be purchased at https://detroit.gleague.nba.com/ or by calling 313-PISTONS.

