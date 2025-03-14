Quincy Olivari's 28-Point Performance Lifts South Bay to Victory

March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers (11-16) defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (15-12) 107-100 Thursday night at home at UCLA Health Training Center. Guard Quincy Olivari notched his 10th 20-point outing of the regular season with a game-high 28 points along with seven rebounds, a team-high eight assists and two steals.

The Vipers came out ahead in the first quarter, tallying eight second-chance points on seven offensive rebounds to outscore the Lakers by a 31-27-point margin. The Lakers trailed close behind through the second period to finish the first half with a three-point deficit. South Bay came back from the break rejuvenated, taking a nine-point lead with 3:04 to go in the third quarter. The Lakers shot a season-high 84.2 percent from the field in the third period to enter the final quarter with an 88-80-point advantage. South Bay withheld a Rio Grande Valley comeback as the Vipers closed the gap to four points in the final four minutes of play. The Lakers stayed aggressive to stretch the gap to 10 points with 1:04 to play and sealed the home victory.

Guard Sir'Jabari Rice's 18 points led the Lakers bench along with two rebounds, four assists and two steals. Forward Stanley Johnson tallied 17 points, his eighth game in double-figure scoring, to go with five rebounds, five assists and one steal. Forward Cole Swider added 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists while guard DaJuan Gordon contributed 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal off the bench. Center Kylor Kelley registered 12 points, a team-high nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and a game-high three blocks. The Lakers withheld the Vipers at the 3-point line by a 41.2-22.7 percent margin.

Vipers two-way forward Jack McVeigh tallied a team-high 26 points along with four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Forward Jermaine Samuels Jr. recorded a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double with two assists and two steals. Two-way forward N'Faly Dante added 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one block while guard Daishen Nix tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Guard Markquis Nowell coupled 12 points and 11 assists with two rebounds and a game-high six steals.

The South Bay Lakers take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers once more at home at UCLA Health Training Center March 15 at 2 p.m. for Taste of the South Bay. All fans in attendance will receive a South Bay Lakers towel and Barran's 2239 breakfast burrito, while supplies last.

