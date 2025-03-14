Vipers Face Defeat against Lakers

March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (15-12), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, were defeated 107-100 by the South Bay Lakers (11-16) on Thursday night at UCLA Health Training Center.

RGV took charge of the first half as the team led for the majority of the two quarters over the Lakers. At the half, the away team had a 51-48 advantage over South Bay.

The third quarter of the game began with South Bay outscoring its opponent 9-6 which tied the competition at 57-57. The Lakers then hit a 7-0 streak to gain control of the game with a score of 64-57. As the quarter came to an end South Bay continued to dominate the Vipers 88-80.

In the fourth quarter the Vipers pushed until the last second of the game, but it was not enough as the Lakers handed RGV a 107-100 loss.

Houston Rockets two-way's Jack McVeigh and N'Faly Dante led the Vipers with 26 and 19 points, respectively. Jermaine Samuels Jr. had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Quincy Olivari led all scorers with 28 points. Sir'Jabari Rice had 18 points. Cole Swider and Stanley Johnson had 17 points each.

On Saturday, March 15 both teams will face off again at 4:00 p.m. CST at the UCLA Health Training Center. The game may be streamed on Tubi. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

