Greensboro Swarm and Blue Cross NC to Host Mental Health Night

March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) -The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team will host its first-ever Mental Health Theme Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), at the Novant Health Fieldhouse tonight on March 14. The night will be highlighted by the team's matchup versus the Maine Celtics at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The night aims to raise awareness and support for mental health initiatives within the Greensboro community. The Swarm will wear a special theme jersey designed to highlight mental health, influenced by the creative artwork of Kellin Kids from the Kellin Foundation.

The Kellin Foundation, a local Greensboro non-profit, works to strengthen resilience among children, families, adults, and communities through trauma-informed behavioral health services focused on prevention, treatment, and healing.

Leading up to the night, the Swarm business staff and Blue Cross NC employees co-served at a Kellin Kids event hosted by the Kellin Foundation. At this event, volunteers helped guide children through activities such as making matching bracelets for Swarm players, writing positive affirmations, and practicing basketball drills with Beyond Sports.

"We are fortunate to work with our wonderful partner Blue Cross NC, as we both continue to raise awareness around the continued struggles that our youth face daily around mental health," said Steve Swetoha, Swarm Team President. "Hosting our first-ever Mental Health Theme Night is yet another important initiative aimed at raising awareness and trying to do our part and partnering with Blue Cross NC and the Kellin Foundation allows us to spotlight the importance of mental health within our community."

The game-worn jerseys will be available for auction online and at the Novant Health Fieldhouse, with proceeds benefitting the Kellin Foundation's mental health programs. Fans who win the auction will receive a signed jersey from the player and take a photo with them after the game. Additionally, the evening will feature themed in-game programming centered on mental health awareness, and fans will also receive a positive affirmation bracelet at the door while supplies last.

