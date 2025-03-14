Hustle Tip-Off Road Trip with Loss to Nets

March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (12-15), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, tipped off a five-game road trip with a 132-118 loss to the Long Island Nets (13-15) at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

Armando Bacot paced Memphis with 26 points and nine rebounds. Mãozinha Pereira scored 17 points. Malachi Smith added 16 points off the bench. Nate Hinton registered 15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Yuki Kawamura totaled 11 points and nine assists.

On assignment from Brooklyn, Dariq Whitehead led the Nets with 23 points. Drew Timme tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Oshae Brissett added 20 points off the bench. Tosan Evbuomwan contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds.

After trailing by as many as 15 in the first half, the Nets fought back to tie the game at 76 early in the third quarter. Long Island opened the fourth quarter on a 16-5 run to take a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game.

The Nets scored 30 points off turnovers and 25 second chance points. Memphis scored 17 fast break points. The Nets shot 41.7 percent from beyond the arc, making 20 3-pointers. The Hustle shot 54.9 percent from the field.

The two teams will complete the back-to-back tonight, March 14, at 6 p.m. CT at Place Bell.

