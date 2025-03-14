Oshae Brissett Signs 10-Day Contract with Philadelphia 76ers

March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - Long Island Nets forward Oshae Brissett has signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. The call-up marks the 18th in Long Island history, the sixth for the team this season and the first for Brissett.

Brissett has appeared in 11 regular season games (two starts) for Long Island this season, posting averages of 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.5 minutes per game. He previously appeared in 40 NBA G League regular season games (31 starts) across two seasons (2019-21) with the Indiana Mad Ants and Raptors 905 and holds career NBA G League averages of 15.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes per game. The Toronto native has also appeared in 227 career NBA games (44 starts) across five seasons (2019-24) with Toronto, Indiana and Boston, recording averages of 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per contest. The 26-year-old became an NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics during the 2023-24 season. He was originally acquired by Long Island via waivers on Jan. 18, 2025.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Brissett played two collegiate seasons (2017-19) at Syracuse, where he appeared in 71 games (all starts) and averaged 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 35.7 minutes per game. He received ACC All-Freshman Team honors during his first season with the Orange.

