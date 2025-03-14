Wisconsin Herd Adds Steven Richardson
March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, acquired Steven Richardson from the player pool.
Richardson, a 6-7, 190-pound guard, most recently played for the Oklahoma City Blue this season, averaging 5.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game. Before joining the Blue, he played two games for the Austin Spurs.
Before joining the NBA G League, Richardson played two collegiate seasons at Montana State-Billings from 2022-2024 where he appeared in 60 games (60 starts), averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Before joining the Yellowjackets, Richardson played three collegiate seasons at Midland College in Texas.
