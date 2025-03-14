Osceola Magic Dethrone Stockton Kings

March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (17-10) took the first game of a weekend series 137-119 against the Stockton Kings (18-10) on Friday night. With two steals on the night, Alex Morales moved into third place for all-time steals in Magic franchise history.

Mac McClung led the Magic in scoring with 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field and 4-of-10 from behind the arc. Ethan Thompson scored 19 points, including three threes. Slawson recorded his third double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Kings two-way player Mason Jones scored 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting with four threes to lead Stockton. Terry Taylor tallied 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Up Next:

Osceola will finish their five-game homestand with another match up against the Stockton Kings on Sun. Mar. 16. Tip off will be at 3 p.m. ET and air on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBA TV. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Osceola Magic stein courtesy of Krush Brau Park. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"We're in the fight. We're in the playoff fight so every game is important. Stockton is a really good team. You saw the run they made at the start of the fourth quarter. We know they're going to punch and we have to punch back every game. Every minute of every game. We'll be ready on Sunday, but this was a helpful win for us."

In Case You Missed It:

Colin Castleton made his first career NBA start for the Toronto Raptors on Wed. Mar. 12 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The former Osceola Magic center scored seven points while recording career highs in rebounds (14), blocks (3) and minutes (40).

Community Corner:

On Friday, Osceola Mascot Swish visited Engelwood Elementary for 'Magic FIT Fun Day.' The Magic FIT program serves schools in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties, offering four weeks of basketball-themed lessons led by P.E. teachers, all aligned with Florida's P.E. and Resilience Standards.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Headquarters Coworking for providing our fans with their Osceola Magic tumblers.

