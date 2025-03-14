Nets Sweep Hustle in Final Place Bell Matchup

March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LAVAL, Quebec - The Long Island Nets (14-14), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Memphis Hustle (12-16), 130-116, on Friday evening during the team's final matchup at Place Bell.

Long Island guard Killian Hayes tallied a career and game-high 38 points in addition to five rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes off the bench. Nets center Drew Timme posted 28 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 40 minutes. Brooklyn two-way forward Tosan Evbuomwan added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes.

Long Island started off strong in the first quarter, shooting 53.3 percent from deep and 61.3 percent from the field. The Nets tied their franchise record in first quarter points and closed the period ahead by 17, 48-31. Memphis battled hard in the second quarter, outscoring Long Island 34-20 in the period. Despite the Hustle's efforts, the Nets kept their lead and closed the first half ahead by three, 68-65.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the third quarter, tying the match four times. Long Island closed the quarter ahead by three, 102-99. The Nets outscored Memphis 28-17 in the fourth quarter and went on to defeat the Hustle by 14, 130-116.

Hustle guard DJ Steward posted 25 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes. Memphis forward Nate Hinton added a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds in addition to two assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Long Island will travel to face Wisconsin on Tuesday, March 18, at 7 p.m. ET, while Memphis will travel to face the Valley Suns on Wednesday, March 19, at 7 p.m. PT.

