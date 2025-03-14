Greensboro Swarm Fall Short to the Maine Celtics

March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Swarm (18-12), the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, fell to the Maine Celtics (19-11) in a 115-104 loss on Friday night at the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

Despite a strong fourth-quarter push, Greensboro was unable to overcome an early deficit. Jaylen Sims led the Swarm with 23 points, shooting 7-of-13 from the field. KJ Simpson followed with 18 points and five rebounds, while Isaih Moore contributed off the bench, tallying 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting. Damion Baugh pitched in across the board with 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Maine was powered by JD Davison's double-double of 23 points and 10 assists, while Drew Peterson added 22 points, including four three-pointers. Miles Norris finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Schakel added 16 points off the bench.

The Celtics took control early, outscoring the Swarm 34-23 in the first quarter and extending their lead to 21 points at halftime. Greensboro fought back in the second half, outscoring Maine 30-13 in the fourth quarter, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

Greensboro looks to bounce back in their rematch with the Maine Celtics on Sunday, March 16, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the Swarm will be giving away a limited supply of Swarmy Bobbleheads.

