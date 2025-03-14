Herd Falls to Charge

March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Cleveland Charge 108-106.

Terence Davis and Stanley Umude powered the Herd with 17 points, while Jamaree Bouyea posted 15 points.

The Cleveland Charge top scorers were Feron Hunt with 21 points and Emoni Bates with 19 points.

Wisconsin came out firing, knocking down three triples within the first three minutes of the game. The Herd continued to control the pace by pushing ahead 16-2 at the eight-minute mark. Cleveland answered the next three buckets until the Herd broke away with six straight points to go up by nearly 20 points. The teams traded baskets while the Charge slowly cut the deficit to 14 with one minute remaining. Terence Davis splashed a shot beyond the arc to close out the quarter in favor of the Herd 40-23.

Cleveland opened the second quarter with an 11-5 run to make it an 11-point game early in the second quarter. The Charge continued their comeback and cut into the double-digit deficit after back-to-back baskets midway through the quarter. Henry Ellenson reinstated the Herd's double-figure lead after four-straight buckets. The Charge closed out the quarter with 12 unanswered points to come within two. The Herd held on to lead 60-58 at the break. Terence Davis guided the Herd with 11 points in the first half.

The Herd secured a 6-2 streak to create distance at the beginning of the third quarter. Cleveland charged back with their own set of double baskets to come within two. The back-and-forth continued over the next four minutes, keeping the difference between two and four. Wisconsin broke the rhythm with consecutive baskets to push ahead by six with one minute remaining. Pete Nance ended the quarter with five straight points to put the Herd on top 86-79.

Terence Davis and Pete Nance combined for a 7-3 run to open the fourth quarter and put the Herd ahead by eight. Wisconsin continued to dominate the game, grabbing a double-digit lead halfway through the quarter. The Herd held the advantage until five minutes remained when the Charge cut it to nine. Cleveland clawed back to within one following a 10-2 run. Justise Winslow connected on a three to give the Herd distance, but the Charged contested with back-to-back triples to take the lead with less than a minute left. Justise Winslow scored another three to even the game 106-106 at 23 seconds. Cleveland hit a step-back jump shot buzzer beater to win the game 108-106.

