Charge Come Back to Beat Wisconsin
March 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (13-16) defeated the Wisconsin Herd (14-14), 108-106, at the Oshkosh Arena on Friday night to complete a 3-0 sweep of the season series.
Cleveland trailed the entire game and by as many as 19 points until Emoni Bates nailed a triple with 1:19 remaining to knot it at 103-103. The Charge's Eli Hughes hit a triple of his own after a defensive stop to give the visitors their first lead of the night at 106-103 with 43 seconds left. The Herd's Justice Winslow responded with his own three-pointer to pull the game back even at 106-106. Jules Bernard dribbled out the clock before nailing a 19-foot step back jumper to complete the comeback win.
Feron Hunt let Cleveland with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Bates finished with 19 points, eight boards and five assists. Bernard ended with 16 points and six rebounds, while Hughes had 15 points and five assists off the bench. Nae'Qwan Tomlin added 17 points and seven rebounds in the Charge's third straight win overall.
Seven Herd players scored in double figures in the loss that snapped a five-game winning streak. Stanley Umude and Terence Davis led Wisconsin with 17 points each.
The Charge next play a Sunday afternoon contest at the Motor City Cruise on March 16 at 1:00 p.m.
