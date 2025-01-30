San Diego Clippers Outlast Santa Cruz Warriors

January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (6-8) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (8-5), 102-96.

A back and forth first quarter that featured five lead changes ended with the Clippers leading by one point. Trentyn Flowers led all scorers with nine points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field. The Clippers led by six points at halftime with Flowers scoring 18 points, shooting 9 of 15, followed by Braxton Key with 10 points and five assists. The third quarter remained tightly contested, with the Clippers holding a three-point lead. Keyshawn Bryant and Trentyn Flowers combined for 14 of the 23 points scored in the quarter. The Santa Cruz Warriors took their first lead since the first quarter, fueled by a 11-4 run to start the quarter. The Clippers were able to regain the lead to defeat the Warriors 102-98 in a nail-biting final quarter. Kevion Nolan exploded scoring 17 out of the 26 points scored in the quarter, shooting 6 of 8 from the field as well as Braxton Key snagging five key rebounds.

Trentyn Flowers led the San Diego Clippers with a team-high 29 points, shooting 50% from the field and grabbed 7 rebounds. Kevion Nolan set a career high of 25 points and 9 rebounds. Braxton Key flirted with his 8th double-double, finishing with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Kai Jones added 10 points as well as 4 rebounds with 2 blocks. Keyshawn Bryant contributed 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks off the bench.

Jackson Rowe contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds in his double-double performance. Javan Johnson led the Santa Cruz Warriors with 21 points, shooting 8 of 19 from the field.

The San Diego Clippers will go on a road trip to Arizona to face the Valley Suns on Friday, January 31st. The action tips off at 6 PM and can be viewed on NBAGLeague.com.

