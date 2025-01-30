Jordan Jackson to Compete in 2025 NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The NBA G League announced today that Windy City Bulls guard Jordan Jackson will compete in the 2025 NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk contest. This will be Jackson's second appearance in the All-Star event. Jackson was crowned the 2024 NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk champ as a member of the Maine Celtics.

Jackson joins Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce), Isaiah Miller (Austin Spurs), and John Ukomadu (Motor City Cruise) in San Francisco for the competition at G League Park in the Moscone Convention Center. The four contestants will battle it out in the First Round, and the two highest-scoring dunkers will move on to the Final Round. The dunker with the highest total Final Round score will be named champion.

Jackson is in his first season with Windy City after making his NBA G League debut in 2023-24 with Maine. The guard has appeared 22 times for the Bulls, averaging 5.0 points, 16.1 minutes, and 1.1 steals per game. Jackson has posted career-highs in points (14 - Jan 15), rebounds (7 - Jan 12), and steals (3 - Dec 2) during the 2024-25 season.

A Houston, Texas, native, Jackson began his collegiate career at Texas Tech in 2015. He then played one season at Midland College before spending his final three years at Texas Rio Grande Valley, averaging 15.0 points as a graduate student.

The 2025 NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk contest will take place on February 15 and be broadcast on Tubi and the NBA app. Jackson joins Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo, who is participating in the NBA G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T, at All-Star Weekend 2025.

