Magic Celebrate Osceola Ranchers Night with Win over Westchester Knicks

January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (6-6) outscored the Westchester Knicks (10-6) by 10 points in the fourth quarter and came away with a 119-111 win on Thursday night. Ethan Thompson scored a team-high 23 points on 50 percent shooting. Mac McClung tallied 18 points along with 12 rebounds and seven assists.

T.J. Warren scored a game-high 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field for the visiting Knicks. Moses Brown had a 19-point, 25-rebound performance.

The Magic trailed 87-85 at the end of the third quarter but managed to pull away after a 26-8 run gave them a 111-95 lead. Javonte Smart (10 points), Robert Baker (eight points) and Colin Castleton (six points) led the bench unit during the fourth-quarter push.

Up Next:

The Magic will travel to Chase Fieldhouse to take on the Delaware Blue Coats on Sun. Feb. 2. Tipoff will be at 2 p.m. ET and can be seen on Roku Sports Channel and Philly 57.

Osceola will return to Kissimmee on Sun. Feb. 9 when they host the Grand Rapids Gold. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and aired on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBA TV.

The Magic will hold a Black History Month Celebration, presented by Publix on Mon. Feb. 10 against the Grand Rapids Gold. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and NBA G League.com. The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica Black History Month Magic jersey. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

In Case You Missed It:

Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung was selected to participate in the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 14 in San Francisco, California at Chase Arena as part of NBA All-Star 2025. McClung is one of seven G League players to be selected by the league for the event.

Community Corner:

On Fri. Jan. 24, the Osceola Magic mascot Swish visited Highlands Elementary School for a book reading to the school's kindergarten, first and second graders.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Publix for being the presenting sponsor for the team's Black History Month Celebration on Mon. Feb. 10 against the Grand Rapids Gold.

