Motor City Cruise Foward John Ukomadu Selected to 2025 AT&T G League Slam Dunk Event

January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT, Mich. - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, announced today that forward John Ukomadu has been selected to the 2025 AT&T G League Slam Dunk event, which will be held in San Francisco at the Moscone Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. ET. Ukomadu is the first Cruise player in franchise history to be selected to the league's annual event which can be streamed live on NBA G League TV through Tubi.

Ukomadu and three other competitors will complete two dunks in the first round, with each judge awarding six to 10 points based on performance. Players will have 60 seconds to complete each dunk. The two contestants with the highest composite scores after the first round move on to the second, where the time limits and scoring system remain the same. The player with the highest composite score for his two dunks in the final round is crowned the 2025 AT&T G League Slam Dunk Champion.

Ukomadu, 6-7, 195, began his rookie campaign as a local tryout player for the Motor City Cruise prior to the 2024-25 season. Ukomadu is averaging 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 13.4 minutes per game in 20 appearances for the Cruise.

Prior to his professional career, the Southfield, Mich., native totaled five years of collegiate basketball (2019-24) appearing in 67 NCAA Division I games with Eastern Kentucky, 30 NJCAA Division II games at Macomb Community College and 47 NJCAA Division I games with Vincennes, holding college career marks of 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 11.9 minutes per game. He concluded his collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky (2022-24) where he averaged 5.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 13.0 minutes per game with the Colonels.

