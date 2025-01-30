Skyforce Claims 105-102 Overtime Thriller over Capitanes

January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Mexico City, MX - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Mexico City Capitanes 105-102 in overtime on Wednesday night from Arena CDMX to split the two-game series.

Sioux Falls (7-6) was led by Bryson Warren, who had 29 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Caleb Daniels added 20 points on 8-12 FGA and seven rebounds, as well.

Juan Toscano-Anderson led Mexico City (7-5) with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Skyforce outscored the Capitanes 20-to-10 in the pain in the opening period, as it helped take a 23-18 lead.

Sioux Falls took a 51-34 lead to the 2:57 mark of the first half, but Mexico City went on a 12-3 to cut the lead to 54-46 at halftime.

The Capitanes had 11 third quarter second chance points, as they hung around to an eight-point lead heading to the final frame.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa and Toscano-Anderson combined for 13 points in the fourth quarter and took a 94-89 lead with just 2:54 remaining. Sioux Falls responded to an 8-3 run with just 13.2 seconds left. Davon Reed drained a right wing three-pointer to send the game to overtime.

Warren guided the Skyforce in overtime, netting six of the team's eight points. The Skyforce held the Capitanes to just 28.6 percent shooting in overtime to earn the team's second victory in their last three games.

Malik Williams posted 14 points and a career-high 23 rebounds. Williams has had 11-plus rebounds in six of his last seven games. Alondes Williams added 17 points and nine assists to round out top performers for the Force.

David Jones-Garcia had 24 points off the bench, while Reed finished with 15 points on 5-11 3PA.

Sioux Falls continues its road-trip on Friday at the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST from Bert Ogden Arena. Mexico City hosts the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday (tomorrow) at 8:00 PM CST.

