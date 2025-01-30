Skyhawks Fall Short in First-Ever Trip to Mexico City 94-86

January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







MEXICO CITY, Mexico - The College Park Skyhawks (8-6) fell to the Mexico City Capitanes (8-5), 94-86, in College Park's first trip to Mexico City in franchise history.

Second-year forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. earned the first double-double of his career with 10 points and 12 rebounds, adding one assist in 29 minutes in his second start of the season.

Jordan Bowden led the Skyhawks with 26 points, while six-foot rookie guard Dwight Murray Jr. brought down a career-high 11 rebounds, in addition to seven points and four assists off the bench.

The Capitanes jumped out to a 26-17 lead thanks to 12 first quarter points from Greg Brown III., before the short-handed Skyhawks cut the lead to 48-43 to end the half.

Tony Bradley finished the first half with eight points and seven rebounds, marking his eighth half of the season with at least eight points and seven boards.

Mexico City continued to hold College Park at bay in the third quarter, ending the third frame on an 11-2 run to take a 71-59 lead into the fourth.

After taking as much as a 16-point lead with just under nine minutes to play, College Park would close in on the Capitanes with a 19-7 run to cut the lead to four points with 43 seconds left in the game. With the shot clock winding down on the ensuing possession, David Garcia Jones hit a dagger three-pointer to put the game out of reach for the Skyhawks, ending with a 94-86 final.

The Capitanes were paced by Jones Garcia, who poured in a game-high 30 points, eight rebounds and five steals, while Juan Toscano-Anderson brought down a game-high tying 12 rebounds.

The Skyhawks round up their four-game road trip with the Birmingham Squadron on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m., before returning home to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park for four home games in a six-day stretch.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.