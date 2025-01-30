Pelicans Recall Karlo MatkoviÆ from Birmingham Squadron
January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled Karlo Matković from the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.
Matković has appeared in 10 games with the Squadron, averaging 17.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 30.0 minutes per contest.
