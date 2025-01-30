Legends Come up Short in Back-And-Forth Battle against South Bay

EL SEGUNDO, CA - The Texas Legends (4-9) opened their back-to-back series against the South Bay Lakers (3-7) with a hard-fought 100-93 loss at UCLA Health Training Center.

Jazian Gortman, led the way for all scorers with 25 points, added five assists and two steals, while Teafale Lenard Jr. provided a boost off the bench with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Warith Alatishe controlled the glass for the Legends with eight rebounds and added 14 points, while Max Fiedler contributed across the stat sheet with seven rebounds, five assists, and five points.

South Bay was led by Armel Traoré (19 points, 8 rebounds), Solomon Young (18 points, 7 rebounds), and Jordan Goodwin (18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists). The Lakers' defense forced a total of 19 turnovers, turning them into 25 points.

The game was a battle from the start, featuring 20 lead changes and five ties. The Legends got off to a solid start, taking a three-point lead after the first quarter. However, South Bay responded with a 32-21 second quarter, heading into halftime with an eight-point advantage. Texas clawed back in the third, outscoring the Lakers 27-23, but were unable to overcome South Bay's fourth-quarter push.

The Legends will look to bounce back in the second game of the back-to-back series against the Lakers on Friday night at 9:00 PM CT. Fans can catch the action live on KFAA and Urban Edge Network. For updates and more information, visit www.TexLegends.com.

