Isaiah Miller Selected to Participate in NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk at NBA All-Star 2025
January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN (Jan. 30, 2025) - The NBA G League today announced that Austin Spurs guard Isaiah Miller has been selected to participate in the NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.
The NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m. CT featuring Miller and three other participants from the NBA G League. Aldones Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce), Jordan Jackson (Windy City Bulls) and John Ukomandu (Motor City Cruise) round out the competitor pool for the contest.
Each competitor will complete two dunks in the first round, with each judge awarding six to 10 points for each dunk. Dunkers will have 60 seconds to complete each dunk. The two players with the highest composite scores after the first round move on to the second round, where the time limits and scoring system remain the same. The player with the highest composite score for his two dunks in the final round is crowned the 2025 NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk champion.
A native of Covington, Georgia, Miller competed in the 2021 State Farm College Slam Dunk Contest while at UNC Greensboro and won the dunk contest at the 2017 UnderClass All-American Game as a high school senior. He is the third player in Austin franchise history to participate in the G League Slam Dunk Contest, joining Keifer Sykes (2016) and Alonzo Gee (2010).
The event will be available to watch on Tubi and the NBA App.
