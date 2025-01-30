Stars Outshine Suns, 132-113

January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (7-7), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Valley Suns (9-7) (Phoenix Suns affiliate), 132-113, Wednesday night at the Maverik Center.

For the second straight game, the Stars were led by longtime NBA guard Isaiah Thomas. After netting 40 points in Tuesday's matchup against the Suns, Thomas responded with a team-high 30-point (11-of-20 FG) performance, recording four assists and three rebounds. Utah Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless recorded a 20-point (9-for-20 FG), 13-rebound, double-double in his first G League game since returning from an extended stint with the Utah Jazz. Stars rookie Jaylan Gainey was the team's defensive anchor in the contest, holding down the paint with a season-high five blocks.

Salt Lake City opened the game with all cylinders firing, closing the first frame shooting 62.5% from the field paced by forward Keshawn Justice, who netted eight points and went a perfect 2-of-2 from downtown. The Stars would enter the second ahead by 12, 38-26.

The Valley Suns fought their way back into the contest during the opening minutes of the second quarter, tying the game (53-53) with 4:36 remaining in the half. From there, the duo of Harkless and Thomas took over, helping Salt Lake City finish the half on a 17-4 scoring run and take a 71-58 lead into the break.

After the intermission, Salt Lake City continued their dominant offensive showing, extending their lead to 21 (94-73) before ending the quarter with their largest lead of the game (26 points), shooting a combined 58.3% from the field while holding the Suns to a 37.5% shooting mark in the frame.

The Stars lead remained intact throughout the fourth, as Salt Lake City emerged victorious, defeating the Suns, 132-113.

The Suns were led by two-way guard TyTy Washington Jr. who finished with a game-high 31 points (13-of-27 FG), 11 assists, and three rebounds.

The Stars take to the road to face the Wisconsin Herd on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Oshkosh Arena in Oshkosh, Wis. The contest will tip-off at 6 p.m. MT and be broadcast LIVE on NBAGLeague.com.

