Charge Defeated in OKC

January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Cleveland Charge (7-7) were defeated on the road by the Oklahoma City Blue (6-8), 114-83, at the Paycom Center on Thursday night.

Cleveland was led by Nae'Qwan Tomlin's 24 points and 13 rebounds with two blocks for his eighth double-double of the season. Eli Hughes added 14 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes off the bench. Darius Brown scored 11 points and dished six assists with three steals in 35 minutes.

Oklahoma City's Javonte Cooke led all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting with six boards and three steals in 30 minutes. Justyn Hamilton posted a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Malevy Leons also contributed a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. After trailing 2-0 to start the game, the Blue rolled off a 16-4 run to take a double-digit lead that they would hold the rest of the game.

Cleveland will play their next two deep in the heart of Texas as they play their first of two games against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets) on Saturday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

