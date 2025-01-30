Remix Split Series with 115-106 Win over Spurs
January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, defeated the Austin Spurs 115-106 in the second game of a two-game series on Wednesday evening at Chiles Center.
The Remix Two-Way players got off to a hot start as they each scored in double-figures to pull ahead by five points in the first quarter. While the Remix extended their lead to 11 points early in the second quarter, the Spurs responded with a 13-0 run to take a short lead ahead of the half. After being tied with just under four minutes remaining in the game, the Remix ended on a 12-3 run to secure the victory.
Bryce McGowens led the Remix with 35 points, including going 11-11 from the free throw line to earn 19 points, along with seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Taze Moore contributed a double-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Forward Justin Minaya followed with 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Providing a spark off the bench, James Bouknight earned 16 points and eight rebounds. Assignment player Rayan Rupert also scored in double-figures finishing the night with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Austin was led by Malachi Flynn (26 points, seven assists) and Two-Way player Harrison Ingram (20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals) in their defeat.
NEXT UP
The Rip City Remix will face off against the Windy City Bulls for the first time in franchise history for a back-to-back series beginning on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 12:00 p.m. At this game, Rip City will be hosting the Superhero Brunch event at Chiles Center. Fans can follow along on social media @RipCityRemix for updates and purchase tickets at RipCityRemix.com.
