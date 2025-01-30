Remix Split Series with 115-106 Win over Spurs

January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, defeated the Austin Spurs 115-106 in the second game of a two-game series on Wednesday evening at Chiles Center.

The Remix Two-Way players got off to a hot start as they each scored in double-figures to pull ahead by five points in the first quarter. While the Remix extended their lead to 11 points early in the second quarter, the Spurs responded with a 13-0 run to take a short lead ahead of the half. After being tied with just under four minutes remaining in the game, the Remix ended on a 12-3 run to secure the victory.

Bryce McGowens led the Remix with 35 points, including going 11-11 from the free throw line to earn 19 points, along with seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Taze Moore contributed a double-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Forward Justin Minaya followed with 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Providing a spark off the bench, James Bouknight earned 16 points and eight rebounds. Assignment player Rayan Rupert also scored in double-figures finishing the night with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Austin was led by Malachi Flynn (26 points, seven assists) and Two-Way player Harrison Ingram (20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals) in their defeat.

NEXT UP

The Rip City Remix will face off against the Windy City Bulls for the first time in franchise history for a back-to-back series beginning on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 12:00 p.m. At this game, Rip City will be hosting the Superhero Brunch event at Chiles Center. Fans can follow along on social media @RipCityRemix for updates and purchase tickets at RipCityRemix.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.