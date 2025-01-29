Stockton Kings Drop First of Series against Grand Rapids Gold

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (11-3), fell to the Grand Rapids Gold (7-7), 115-98, Tuesday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton Kings two-way forward Isaac Jones bagged his fourth straight double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Off the bench, guard Boogie Ellis put up 12 points in his regular season debut, forward Terry Taylor netted 10 points and nine rebounds, and forward Brian Bowen II posted 12 points.

Grand Rapids Gold guard Jahmir Young led the game with 22 points. Guard Trey Alexander logged a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Center Charles Bediako recorded a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds. Forward Andrew Funk scored 13 points. Guard Tevian Jones hit 16 points off the bench and forward Jaylin Williams followed up with 15 points.

In the first half, the Kings struggled to find an offensive rhythm, only connecting on 16 of 54 shots (29.6%). The Gold built a 13-point lead by the end of the first quarter and widened the gap by 23 points to lead 61-38 at the halfway mark, powered by Alexander's 10 points and nine rebounds and Williams' 12 points off the bench. Stockton saw a bit of a spark in the third, shooting .500. The Kings couldn't make up the deficit and the Gold took the win, 115-98.

The Stockton Kings will take on the Grand Rapids Gold again at Adventist Health Arena on Thursday, January 30 at 7:00 PM PST. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+.

