PJ Hall and Jahmir Young Named to NBA G League Up Next Game Player Pool

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The NBA G League announced today that PJ Hall and Jahmir Young have been selected to participate in the NBA G League Up Next Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

The NBA G League Up Next Game will feature a total of 28 players competing in the event, with 10 players selected by fan vote and the remaining 18 chosen by the NBA G League, including at least one representative from the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors. Hall and Young were among the players selected by the league.

The game will feature four teams of seven players, drafted by influencer general managers, who will compete in two semifinal games and will be played with rules similar to Rising Stars. Two teams will square off in Semifinals matchups to 30 points, and the winning teams will face off in a Championship game to determine an overall winner.

PJ Hall, a 6-10 center from Clemson University, is in his rookie season on a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets. Before being recalled to Denver, Hall was on an impressive run, recording eight consecutive double-doubles. In nine regular-season games, he has averaged 19.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Jahmir Young, a 6-1 guard out of Maryland, is on an Exhibit-10 contract with the Nuggets, also in his rookie season. In 11 games, Young has averaged 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, while leading the Grand Rapids Gold in steals with 2.4 per game.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.