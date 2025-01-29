PJ Hall and Jahmir Young Named to NBA G League Up Next Game Player Pool
January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The NBA G League announced today that PJ Hall and Jahmir Young have been selected to participate in the NBA G League Up Next Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.
The NBA G League Up Next Game will feature a total of 28 players competing in the event, with 10 players selected by fan vote and the remaining 18 chosen by the NBA G League, including at least one representative from the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors. Hall and Young were among the players selected by the league.
The game will feature four teams of seven players, drafted by influencer general managers, who will compete in two semifinal games and will be played with rules similar to Rising Stars. Two teams will square off in Semifinals matchups to 30 points, and the winning teams will face off in a Championship game to determine an overall winner.
PJ Hall, a 6-10 center from Clemson University, is in his rookie season on a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets. Before being recalled to Denver, Hall was on an impressive run, recording eight consecutive double-doubles. In nine regular-season games, he has averaged 19.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
Jahmir Young, a 6-1 guard out of Maryland, is on an Exhibit-10 contract with the Nuggets, also in his rookie season. In 11 games, Young has averaged 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, while leading the Grand Rapids Gold in steals with 2.4 per game.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 29, 2025
- Herd Wins Battle against Blue Coats - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Race Past Iowa Wolves, 125-95 - Iowa Wolves
- Maine Celtics Destroy Iowa at Expo - Maine Celtics
- Reeves Paces Squadron In Loss To Raptors 905 - Birmingham Squadron
- Nets Outpaced by Swarm - Long Island Nets
- Mavericks Sign Kylor Kelley to Two-Way Contract - Texas Legends
- Elijah Harkless Selected to G League Up Next Game During NBA All-Star Weekend - Salt Lake City Stars
- Skal Labissière and Isaac Selected to Play in 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game - Stockton Kings
- Skyforce Trio Selected to NBA G League's Next Up Game at NBA All-Star Weeekend - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Justin Champagnie and Jaylen Nowell Named to NBA G League Up Next Game - Capital City Go-Go
- PJ Hall and Jahmir Young Named to NBA G League Up Next Game Player Pool - Grand Rapids Gold
- Kevon Harris and Daeqwon Plowden Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T - College Park Skyhawks
- Lester Quinones Named to G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T - Birmingham Squadron
- Moses Brown Named to the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game During All-Star Weekend - Westchester Knicks
- Lawson Selected for NBA G League Up Next Game - Raptors 905
- Tyty Washington Jr. Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game - Valley Suns
- Isaiah Miller Selected to Participate in NBA G League Up Next Game - Austin Spurs
- Four Hustle Players Selected to Participate in NBA G League Up Next Game at NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco - Memphis Hustle
- Trevelin Queen Selected for G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T - Osceola Magic
- Jahlil Okafor and Keisei Tominaga Named to G League Up Next Game - Indiana Mad Ants
- Stockton Kings Drop First of Series against Grand Rapids Gold - Stockton Kings
- San Diego Clippers Acquire D.J. Carton from Iowa Wolves - San Diego Clippers
- Isaiah Thomas Records 40 Points in SLC Stars Return - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories
- PJ Hall and Jahmir Young Named to NBA G League Up Next Game Player Pool
- Trey Alexander Named NBA G League Player of the Week
- Gold Earns a Dominant Victory over the Raptors 905 127-109
- Gold Fall to the Long Island Nets 94-108
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce First-Ever Fan Design Jersey Contest