Lester Quinones Named to G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Lester Quinones of the Birmingham Squadron has been named to the NBA G League Up Next Game player pool via league selection, as announced by the league office today.

Quinones, a 6-4 guard, averages 18.8 points per game through 12 regular season games for Birmingham this season. The Memphis product also averages 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.1 minutes per contest.

The NBA League Up Next Game presented by AT&T will be held as part of NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 PM/ET on Tube and the NBA App. It will be played at NBA Crossover in the Moscone Center. The game will feature a tournament-style format with four teams, drafted by influencer general managers, and composed of some of the G League's most exciting players. Twenty-eight players, including 10 NBA G League players selected by a fan vote, will compete in the Up Next Game presented by AT&T. The remaining 18 players will be selected by the NBA G League and will include at least one member of the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors.

Four influencer GMs will draft their teams from the pool of 28 players. NBA G League coaches will help guide the teams. The game will feature four teams of seven players competing in two semifinal games and will be played with rules similar to Rising Stars. Two teams will square off in Semifinals matchups to 30 points, and the winning teams will face off in a Championship game to determine an overall winner.

