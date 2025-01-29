Lawson Selected for NBA G League Up Next Game

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The NBA G League announced Wednesday that Toronto Raptors two-way guard AJ Lawson has been selected for the NBA G League Up Next game presented by AT&T on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Lawson has appeared in 26 games (24 starts) with Raptors 905 and the Long Island Nets this season, averaging a career-high 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals and 33.0 minutes. He is shooting .447 (189-423) from the field and has scored in double figures in all 26 appearances including 20-or-more 16 times and 30+ in three games.

The game will feature a tournament-style format with four teams comprised of seven players, including 10 NBA G League players selected by a fan vote, who will be drafted by influencer general managers. Two teams will square off in Semifinals matchups to 30 points, and the winning teams will face off in a Championship game to determine an overall winner.

Lawson, who is the second-ever Raptors 905 player selected to compete in the Up Next event, will join Gradey Dick as the second Raptor to be represented at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.

