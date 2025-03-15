Raptors 905 Injury Update

March 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Saturday that center Frank Kaminsky III will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and miss the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

Kaminsky III appeared in 23 regular season games (all starts), averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. The Wisconsin product shot .485 from the field (113-233 FG), .349 from three-point range (37-106 3FG), and .774 from the charity stripe (20-26 FT).

Kaminsky III's initial injury occurred on Mar. 3 against the Indiana Mad Ants. The team will provide updates as appropriate.

